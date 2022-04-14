To inject more stability and positive energy into a world of instability and transformation – this is the core message sent out by the recent 23rd China-EU Summit.

During the virtual meeting with two EU presidents, President Xi Jinping stressed that, as two major forces upholding world peace, two big markets promoting common development and two great civilisations promoting human progress, China and the EU should meet global challenges through solidarity and collaboration and offset uncertainties in the international landscape with the stability of China-EU relations.

I believe this is the most incisive summary of China-EU relations and our prospects of cooperation.

China and the EU share profound common interests. China has always supported European integration, supported an EU with greater unity and prosperity and supported European strategic autonomy. There’s no geopolitical conflict and fundamental conflict of interests between us. Despite some differences, China-EU relations have never deviated from the dominant features of dialogue and cooperation and the general tone of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

China and the EU share the common aspiration of defending world peace, adhering to multilateralism, upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order underpinned by international law. It is in accord with our converging interests to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

China and the EU enjoy fruitful cooperation outcomes. Last year, the trade volume between China and the EU increased by 27.5 per cent and exceeded $800 billion. In the first two months of this year, the EU resumed the position of China’s largest trading partner. The China-EU Agreement on Geographical Indication has come into effect, enabling more high-quality products to enter each other’s markets.

China-Europe Railway Express keeps running across the Eurasian continent, making an active contribution to the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain.

China and the EU are also standing side by side in fighting against the pandemic, promoting global economic recovery, addressing climate change and protecting biodiversity.

Malta has always been a positive force in advancing China-EU relations - Yu Dunhai

The unstable and transforming international situation endows China-EU relations with new significance and historic missions. We expect China-EU cooperation to inject a booster to the international community and provide more stability and certainty to the world.

China and the EU should maintain strategic communication to promote regional security and world peace. The situation in Ukraine is worrying. China will continue to work with the EU and the international community to play a constructive role for peace talks, early cessation of hostilities and the prevention of new rounds of humanitarian crises.

To find a fundamental solution to regional security, we must reject Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation. In a divided world, we could never overcome the common challenges faced by mankind. The long-term peace and stability of the region could only be realised by forging a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture with the principle of indivisible security.

China and the EU should deepen practical cooperation and promote steady development of economic globalisation. The pandemic and Ukraine crises have severe impact on world economy. China and the EU enjoy highly complementary development advantages and a solid cooperation foundation built over the years.

We need to further explore the potential for cooperation in the post-pandemic era and enrich our partnerships for green and digital cooperation. We should strengthen our cooperation and coordination in macroeconomic policy, financial stability, food security, energy security, industrial and supply chain stability and so on.

China and the EU should enhance people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning and jointly draw a blueprint of the progress of human civilisation.

I believe that the two civilisations could not only coexist in harmony but also bear more fruits of human progress through seeking common ground while shelving differences and learning from each other.

In the face of today’s complex global challenges, China and Europe should demonstrate their wisdom and shoulder greater responsibility to improve global governance, deepen cooperation in the fields of public health, climate change, environmental protection and the circular economy.

Malta is a peace-loving country. In my exchanges with Maltese people from all walks of life, I am deeply impressed by the efforts Malta has made in upholding multilateralism and expanding international cooperation. China and Malta are good friends that stand the test of time.

Malta has always been a positive force in advancing China-EU relations. China is ready to work with Malta to uphold the general direction of China-EU cooperation and promote the sound and steady development of China-EU relations.

Yu Dunhai, Ambassador, People’s Republic of China