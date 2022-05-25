Named as the venue for this weekend’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid after Saint-Petersburg was stripped of the game, the Stade de France has been hurriedly getting ready for the event with a new pitch being laid.
The grass for the new surface was grown in Spain, near Barcelona, before being transported to the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis just north of Paris, and installed in 48 hours all in time for Saturday’s Champions League showpiece.
The 80,000-seat stadium was only named as the venue in late February, as UEFA reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by taking the final away from Saint-Petersburg.
Yet preparations were complicated by the fact the stadium had already been booked for a concert by French new wave group Indochine last Saturday.
