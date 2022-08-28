The history of confraternities takes us back to the Middle Ages when the Church began to establish associations for lay people in all kinds of trades or professions.

The oldest known confraternity in Malta is that of St Joseph in Rabat, Malta, founded in 1345. Its purpose was to enhance spirituality among its members, as well as to provide basic social assistance. In the church where it was founded, the confraternity would have its own chapel or oratory where members would meet to pray and discuss relevant matters, under the direction of a priest and officials chosen by them.

These associations were known to the grand masters. A document by Grand Master Giovanni Paolo Lascaris, dated 1647, speaks about the guilds of silversmiths, blacksmiths, tailors, shoemakers and carpenters. Another by Grand Master Ramon Perellos y Roccaful, dated 1708, mentions the guilds of hairdressers, rope workers and tinsmiths.

By decree of March 12, 1675, Bishop Astyria ordered that the confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament be established in each parish and that its members join in processions with the Blessed Sacrament, such as in the viaticum to the sick.

Even before Senglea became a parish in 1581, in the small church dedicated to St Julian, which at that time served as a vice-parish of Vittoriosa, there was a branch of the Confraterinty of the Blessed Sacrament founded in Vittoriosa.

Over time, 11 other confraternities were founded in Senglea. These were dedicated to Our Lady of the Rosary (1598); to Our Lady of Charity (1615); to St Charles Borromeo (1620); to the Immaculate Conception (c. 1647); to the Blessed Trinity (1652); to St Joseph (1666); to the Holy Crucifix (1715); to Our Lady of Mount Carmel (1721); to St Demetrius (1807); to Our Lady of the Shackles (1810); and to Our Lady of the Scared Heart of Jesus (1884). The members of these 12 confraternities took part in the processions organised by the parish wearing a long, loose white garb (kunfratija) and a short cape (mozzetta). They also wore a cordon, around their waist, with rosary beads. The banner used in processions was of the same colour as the mozzetta. During processions, after the banner there followed the crucifix and the lanterns. At the end of the procession came the rector, with the medallion on his chest, together with other confraternity officials.

Of importance was the processional leader who had the duty to control the proper distribution of the members and direct their marching during the procession. In his hand, he held the processional leader’s staff (surgentina). This is a silver stick about four feet long with a symbol or image of the patron saint of the confraternity at its top part.

Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament

The staff of the procession leader of the Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament is made up of a plain shaft, 162cms in length, divided in six sections. The top part consists of a halo of rays with an applied gilded chalice and host, surrounded by symbols of the Holy Eucharist on the front, and the flaming heart of Jesus girdled by a crown of thorns, also surrounded by symbols of the Holy Eucharist, on the back. Its end stands on a ball base. The assay mark is that of the Grand Master Emanuel De Rohan-Polduc (1775-1797) period: the crowned ‘M’ and mascle. The maker’s mark is that of silversmith Salvatore Letard.

Confraternity of the Immaculate Conception

The staff of the procession leader of the Confraternity of the Immaculate Conception is 168cms in length and split in eight sections. It is spirally fluted with chasing at both ends of each section. At the top, on an octagonal base, there is a gilded statuette of the Immaculate Conception, with lily flowers on both sides. The assay mark is that of the Civil Commissioner Sir Alexander Ball period (1800-1809), with the sinister hand mark also present. The maker’s mark is that of silversmith Aloisio Dalmas.

Confraternity of the Holy Trinity

The Confraternity of the Holy Trinity has two surgentini. The first one consists of a cast Order of the Holy Trinity Cross on a globe with two gilded putti on clouds standing on a triangular base with a Greek pattern on its sides. The assay mark is that of the Sir Alexander Ball period (1800-1809), with a special sinister hand mark present. The maker’s mark is that of silversmith GioCarlo Cassar.

The second procession leader’s staff of this confraternity has a spirally fluted shaft divided in five sections, 147cms in length. At its top is a statuette of the enthroned Blessed Trinity with a gilded Holy Spirit on a globular base. There is also an inscription that reads: Dono fatto dal Sig. Pasquale di Cesare. The assay mark is that of the Sir Alexander Ball period (1800-1809), with a special sinister hand mark also present. The maker’s mark is undecipherable.

Confraternity of St Joseph

The procession leader’s staff of the Confraternity of St Joseph is 152cms in length. It is divided in six sections that are chased at both ends and separated by a beaded band. The upper part consists of a statuette of St Joseph with lily flowers on both sides, on an octagonal base. The assay mark is that of the Sir Thomas Maitland period (1820), and the maker’s mark is that of silversmith Saverio Cannataci.

Confraternity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

The procession leader’s staff of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is made of a plain shaft, 157cms in length, divided in six sections, with a statuette of Our lady of Mount Carmel on top. The statuette has lily flowers on both sides. The assay mark is that of the Sir Thomas Maitland period (1820), dated 1848, and the maker’s mark is that of silversmith Saverio Cannataci.

Confraternity of St Demetrius

The Confraternity of St Demetrius possesses a procession leader’s staff made of a plain shaft, 150.5cms in length, but chased at each end of its five sections. At the top is a statuette of St Denetrius with a palm branch on each side, on an octagonal base. The assay mark is that of the Sir Thomas Maitland period (1820), and the maker’s mark is that of silversmith Felicissimo Rosso.

Confraternity of Our Lady of the Shackles

The procession leader’s staff of the Confraternity of Our Lady of the Shackles is 115.7cms in length. The plain shaft is divided in six sections, with a beaded band separating one section from the other. On top it a statuette of Our Lady, with lily flowers on both sides, on a jewelled octagonal base. There is an inscription which reads: Ex dono Agostini Pavia p. 1814. The assay mark is that of the Sir Hildebrand Oakes period (1810), thus dating to the second decade of the 19th century, and the maker’s mark is that of silversmith Saverio Cannataci.

Confraternity of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

The procession leader’s staff of the Confraternity of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Sacro Cuor) has a spirally fluted shaft, 162cms in length, divided in six sections. The upper part consists of an emblem of a Sacred Heart with lilies on both sides, with the monogram ‘N. D.’ (Notre Dame), and surmounted by an open crown on a small globular base. There is an inscription which reads: Ex dono V. Aquilina A.D. 1892. The assay mark is that of the Sir Thomas Maitland period (1820). The maker’s mark is that of silversmith Paolo Busuttil.

Confraternity of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary

The Confraternity of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary has a procession leader’s staff that is 138.5cms in length. It is plain and divided in five sections. At the top of the staff is a statuette of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary. The assay mark is that of the Civil Commissioner Sir Hildebrand Oakes period (1810). The maker’s mark is that of silversmith Saverio Cannataci.

Confraternity of the Holy Crucifix

The processional leader’s staff of the Confraternity of the Holy Crucifix is made of a simple bronze cross over some rocks, atop a plain shaft of walnut wood, 141cms in length. The confraternity also has two other identical surgentini which, during a procession, are held by the two most senior members of the confraternity after the prefect. These two staffs are 135cms in length, with the upper part also cast in bronze, consisting of a cross standing on clouds and putti, and having on its left, a sponge set on a reed, with which gall and vinegar were offered to Jesus, and on its right, the lance with which a Roman soldier inflicted the final of the five wounds in his side.

Of noted is the fact that these surgentini, as all the other processional items of this confraternity, are not made of silver, but of walnut wood and bronze, in conformity with the rules of the confraternity adhering to the virtue of poverty practised by its members.

Acknowledgements

The author acknowledges the use of information passed on to him by the late Dr Jimmy Farrugia (1922-2006).