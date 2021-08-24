Following the successful production of the 13th Opera vs Pop Under the Stars by the Gozo Youth Orchestra, held recently at the Gozo Ministry’s courtyard in Victoria, it is now the turn of the Gozo Youth Wind Band to present a concert entitled Stage and Proms on the Sea.

Youth musicians from Gozo, along with foreign and Maltese musicians, are currently preparing for the sixth edition of Stage and Proms on the Sea to be held at the Mġarr marina on September 13 at 8.30pm.

Stage and Proms on the Sea is reminiscent of London West-End shows and evergreen masterpieces from the Proms. The audience will be able to enjoy excerpts and medleys from musicals and classic encores performed in Proms Final Night at the Royal Albert Hall.

Singers Ludwig Galea and Sarah Bonnici will be accompanying the band ensemble under the direction of its founder and musical director Joseph Grech.

Entrance (standing) is free, while premium VIP designated seated area tickets are strictly by reservation. Info and reservation: 7942 1611, 9942 1611, gozowindbandorchestra@ yahoo.co.uk.

The concert is supported by the Gozo Ministry and the Cultural Heritage Directorate in collaboration with MTA, Visit Gozo, Cisk, Kinnie and Mġarr marina. The event also has the backing of Arts Council Malta.