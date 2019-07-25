Superstar tenor Joseph Calleja’s voice will ring out across Floriana’s Granaries on Saturday night as the Grammy-nominated singer performs his annual local concert.



Mr Calleja will be joined on stage by the world-renowned Andrea Bocelli as well as by a trio of local household names – Ira Losco, Michela Pace and Nicole Frendo.



Their voices will be backed by music performed by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.



The artists held one final rehearsal session on Friday evening, as organisers put the finishing touches on preparations for the Saturday event.



Night buses will operate at 12.40am and 12.50am from Valletta to a variety of locations in the north, centre and south of the island. Additional trips of the N13 route to Sliema and St Julian’s will be operated according to demand.

The event will begin at 7.30pm.