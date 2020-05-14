Maltese music lovers are in for a treat today at 6:30pm when the Bay Music Awards return after an absence of seven years.

This year’s Isolation Edition will feature 10 performances by Malta’s finest talent, including Red Electrik, The Travellers, Emma Muscat, Ira Losco and Destiny, all performing from their homes, while eight prestigious awards are also up for grabs.

Hosted by Bay Breakfast duo Daniel Testa and Ylenia Spiteri, the Bay Music Awards 2020 promise to be a fitting celebration of Maltese music. A number of other local celebrities and social media influencers will also be joining in on the stream.

“We had been toying with the idea of bringing the awards back after an absence of seven years. We felt that given the current situation this was the right time to bring them back, to celebrate the local music scene, giving it the credit it deserves,” 89.7 Bay general manager Andrew Zammit said.

Voting for the eight awards opened on May 1 and the public was given the chance to vote for the Best Male, Best Female, Best Group, Best Newcomer, and four other awards, which also include the Isolators’ Choice Award for Best Song.

“Tonight we invite everyone, to join in this celebration of local talent and Maltese music, from the comfort of their homes. My thanks to as all the performers who accepted to help us tonight and the incredible team at 89.7 Bay who worked tirelessly to make this happen,” Zammit added.

The Bay Music Awards 2020 start this evening at 6:30pm on 89.7 Bay’s Facebook Page and on the Times of Malta Facebook page.