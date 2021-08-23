Stagecoach Malta is now enrolling new students, with the aim of encouraging children to learn, grow and thrive in a creative environment.

Performing arts can have a positive impact on mental well-being in young people, including reducing anxiety, stress and combating depression. They can also help to boost confidence and make children feel more engaged and resilient.

Stagecoach Malta’s principals, Edward and Marika Mercieca said: “We will be getting back into teaching the next generation of talent very soon. At Stagecoach we are committed to building ‘Creative Courage for Life’. The performing arts have been proven to build confidence and improve a broad range of life skills such as public speaking, resilience and empathy and we can’t wait to get back into venues with our students, providing a crucial creative outlet for the next generation of stars!”

The safety of students, families and staff will be of paramount importance. Safety measures being introduced include social distancing, masks, hand sanitiser in the classroom, among others.

Stagecoach is the biggest network of extracurricular performing arts schools around the world and is responsible for talent including Emma Watson (Harry Potter, Beauty and the Beast), Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot, Fantastic Four) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, Jack the Giant Slayer).

The classes are divided across mini stages (ages eight months to 3 years), early stages (ages 4-6), main stages (ages 6-15) and further stages (ages 15+) and cover singing, dancing and acting.

For more information and to enrol visit www.stagecoach.com.mt or call 7944 5030.