The most natural result in a match, which only offered some action in the opening half, was a goalless sharing of points. Indeed, Żejtun and Balzan remained locked in a stalemate after a duel that had neither team in the best of shape.

Balzan looked generally devoid of punch with their attacking line only depending on the thrust of Weverton, which however was never on.

Zejtun’s greater volume of play in the openingn period was countered by Balzan’s edge in persistency after the break.

Deployed in a robust 4-1-4-1 formation, Balzan had Paul Fenech positioned in front of defence. Weverton played at the apex of their formation.

Orosco Anonam’s team lined up in a trendy 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ricardo Faria, Dylan Agius and Fernandinho the supporting cast for Kemar Reid.

