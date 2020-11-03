A wide range of stamp items is on show at the annual exhibition set up by the Gozo Philatelic Society at the Gozo Ministry in Victoria.

Among the exhibits is a collection of covers featuring Christmas stamps designed by children and valuable vintage Malta stamps, including a rare letter to Gozo and a stamp sheet containing some errors.

A particular item is a social Holocaust exhibit, including stamps and a letter from a concentration camp.

The exhibition, sponsored mainly by MaltaPost plc, is open until November 6. Entrance is free.