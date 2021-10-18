Part of a stand at NEC Nijmegen’s ground collapsed as visiting Vitesse Arnhem supporters celebrated their 1-0 victory on Sunday, but no injuries were reported according to local media.

The lower section of the stand buckled as away fans jumped up and down in unison in front of the players after the final whistle.

“There are no injuries to my knowledge,” Nijmegen president Wilco van Schaik told Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

“I’m speechless. There are all sorts of things that go through your mind.”

