Actor and comedian Kevin Naudi returns to the stage with a special ‘island tour’ that takes a dig at much larger comedy acts that go on ‘road trips’ across Europe, the US and beyond. Naudi will instead perform in front of audiences in Santa Venera, Msida and Valletta.

Here I Go Again − No Excuses will feature brand-new material as well as a couple of classic sketches, covering anything from false hopes and expectations about turning 40; Naudi’s utter dislike of Norman Price and Peppa Pig; to women and their Prince Charming; HR in the porn industry; and ruling the world.

The first two shows Laughing at the Truth (2015) and Nothing to Hide (2017) were a sell-out, while the most recent show entitled No Limits (2018) was a resounding success. Naudi was the first solo act to perform at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in front of an audience of over 750 people.

Here I Go Again – No Excuses is being held on Friday and Saturday at the MADC Club Rooms in Santa Venera, on November 1 at Blue Box, Msida, and on November 2 at the Valletta Campus. Tickets are available from www.madc.com.mt, www.bluebox.com.mt and www.ticketline.com.mt.