Actor and comedian Kevin Naudi will give the last two performances of his one-hour stand-up comedy show Here I Go Again on Friday at Blue Box, Msida, and on Saturday at the University’s Valletta Campus.

The shows form the last leg of his ‘island tour’ from Santa Venera to Msida and Valletta, which takes a dig at much larger comedy acts that go on ‘road trips’ across Europe, the US and beyond.

Among the many hilarious sketches forming part of Naudi’s fourth annual stand-up comedy show are tales about false hopes and expectations about turning 40.

Tickets are available from madc.com.mt, bluebox.com.mt and ticketline.com.mt