Highly-rated UK professional comedian, musician and presenter Tom Houghton is returning to Malta to headline Maltese Funny Business’s second anniversary shows at Talbot and Bons in Luqa.

The son of the former head of the British Armed Forces and Constable of the Tower of London, General the Lord Houghton of Richmond, Tom Houghton (who also lives at the Tower) is a firm favourite on the UK stand-up circuit thanks to his charming roguish tales and hilarious songs.

Alongside his flourishing stand-up career, Houghton is also a regular on the small screen in the UK appearing on BBC1, BBC3, ITV3, Channel 4 and Channel 5. He co-presented Virgin TV’s Comedy Binge and appeared on Comedy Blaps, First Dates Hotel (both Channel 4) and The Jim Jeffries Show for Comedy Central.

On Friday, the event will also include a performance by Kirsten Graham, while on Saturday, there will be a gig by the duo Comino.

The stand-up comedy shows will take place at Talbot and Bons in Luqa on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.maltesefunnybusiness.com/shows.