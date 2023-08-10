The Standards Commissioner has decided to discontinue an investigation into the manner how Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri ordered infrastructural works to be carried out in Comino in 2021.

The investigation was sparked by a complaint by independent election candidate Arnold Cassola, who observed that while the Ombudsman had declared that the works ordered in Comino by the minister were not covered by the required permits, the Planning Authority had stated that no permit was needed.

The Standards Commissioner declared that the contrasting opinions put him in a difficult position, and his office had no technical competence to delve deeper into the matter. He however expressed solidarity with the Ombudsman.

The commissioner's decision, published by Cassola, can be found on the pdf below.