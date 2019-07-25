Ministers should not issue partisan statements through the government's Department of Information, Standards Commissioner George Hyzler reiterated on Tuesday.

Dr Hyzler issued a report on a complaint by Andrew Borg Cardona, who claimed that a press statement issued by the Minister for Justice and Culture, Owen Bonnici, through the Department of Information, constituted inappropriate use of public resources because it was political in nature.

The ministerial statement announced that the constitutional court had turned down civil society group Repubblika’s application to stop the appointment of three judges and three magistrates, and that the appointments had been made on the same day as this court judgement.

It also criticised Repubblika’s lawyers, Simon Busuttil and Jason Azzopardi, for trying to stop the appointments notwithstanding that these were being made in accordance with the method of appointment in the Constitution that the two lawyers had voted in favour of, as members of parliament, a couple of years earlier.

RELATED STORIES Minister told off for using Department of Information for personal statement

It is the second such report by Dr Hyzler. In August, he had told off Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi for injecting a DOI statement with partisan commentary. That investigation had also been sparked by a request filed by Andrew Borg Cardona.

No breach, but too partisan

In his latest report, the Commissioner found that Dr Bonnici's did not amount to a breach of the Code of Ethics for Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries, since its content related to the minister’s official responsibilities. However, he expressed the view that Dr Bonnici would have been more in order had he omitted comments regarding Repubblika’s lawyers.

"Court cases belong to the litigants not the lawyers, and lawyers do not necessarily endorse the cause by representing a litigant," Dr Hyzler said.

He said the minister's comments, which were intended to score political points, brought the statement dangerously close to crossing the line with regard to ethics.

Dr Hyzler recalled that he has had the opportunity to address the use by ministers of the DOI in a previous report.

He reiterated his call for ministers to avoid using the DOI for statements of a partisan nature.

"The Commissioner also warns that lawyers active in politics, even more than lawyers in general, should be particularly sensitive to the peril of seeking publicity for the cases they participate in, since this would fuel the perception that they identify with the case," he added.

See the commissioner's report in pdf below.