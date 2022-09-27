Stand-in national coach Davide Mazzotta effected five changes to Malta’s starting formation for Tuesday night’s international friendly against Israel at the National Stadium.

Mazzotta has taken charge of the national team after coach Devis Mangia was temporarily relieved of his duties by the Malta FA following allegations of harassment towards a national team player.

Steve Borg, who came on as a second-half substitute in Friday’s 2-1 defeat in Estonia, was named in the starting formation as he lined up in a three-man defence alongside Enrico Pepe and Jean Borg, who retained his place despite his dismissal in Tallinn.

