The government will be making an announcement on the organisation of standing events in the coming hours, organisers have been told, but they have been given little additional information despite the shift away from seated only events set to take place from August 16.

Times of Malta is informed that the authorities are finalising details on the new rules. The health minister is due to hold a press conference at 11am.

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) has been told the same, however, those in the industry remain in dark as to what will be decided and whether this will be in line with what had been discussed earlier in summer.

Times of Malta reported recently that event organisers have started preparing for the return of stand-up events after the Santa Marija public holiday, although the health authorities have yet to green light the change.

Standing mass events have been banned since March 2020.

Lack of clarity makes it even more difficult for producers

Questions sent to the health ministry have remained unanswered despite reminders.

Meanwhile, the MEIA has complained that “lack of clarity continues to make it even more difficult for producers, promoters and organisers to plan appropriately for the reopening from August 16”.

A spokesperson confirmed yesterday the authorities have yet to provide any fresh updates despite the date for the change from only seated to standing events approaching.

“Until guidelines are published, the MTA cannot authorise risk assessments, VAT permits cannot be issued and producers cannot commit to their event or confirm performers.

“As an industry that requires significant lead time to plan and implement events, the government is, once again, ignoring industry recommendations to ensure that the arts and entertainment can operate responsibly and sustainably,” the MEIA said.

The government last updated its mandatory standards and guidances website on August 2, when guidelines aimed at English language schools were published. These guidelines are unrelated to the events ones.

Guidelines issued on July 5, when seated mass events resumed, specifically state that “all standing up shall be prohibited except upon entering and exiting the venue and in order to go to restrooms”.

These guidelines have not been updated since they were first published.