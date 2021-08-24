Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend standing events like concerts and festivals from September 6, Chris Fearne has announced.

Numbers will initially be restricted to 100 people, the health minister told a news conference on Tuesday.

He said the decision had been made after discussions with the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts association, which has been campaigning to allow standing events to resume.

Fearne said more details and guidelines will be announced in the coming days. It will be the first time standing events will be allowed since March 2020.

"The government is continuing to ease restrictive measures," he said during the news conference announcing a new community health centre in Kalkara.

As previously announced, from Monday, the number of people who can attend seated events will increase from 300 to 500 people.

Booster doses

Fearne also revealed that the government is considering giving booster doses to those aged over 70.

He has previously announced an additional dose of the vaccine for the immuno-compromised and those in homes for the elderly from mid-September.

The health authorities are also investigating whether to give booster doses to other groups, he said.

