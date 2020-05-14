During the 1950s, all British men between the ages of 17 and 21 were required to serve for two years in the armed forces. After the end of World War II, Britain’s world status was changing rapidly as one colony after another began to demand their independence.

The British Empire was slowly fading into history and the threat of another war was still lingering in the air. It was no time to loosen up. The British forces needed to be prepared and adequately trained to defend their country. Many of the soldiers were sent to train at the remaining colonised countries, including Malta.

Among the collection of 350 photo negatives which were shot during the late 1950s by Dr Peter J. Shield PhD, ARP and recently donated by him to Heritage Malta, we find intriguing traces of such times.

Entitled ‘Standing Ready’, this week’s theme focuses on teams of British soldiers during their military training in Malta, particularly at the bays of Għadira and Mistra.

What did the photographer choose to capture in his photos and why? What did they mean at that time and what is their significance today? Is there someone out there who has similar photos? Can anyone recognise somebody from the people showing in these pictures? Or was maybe involved in any of the instances portrayed by the photos?

Heritage Malta is encouraging the public to engage with these photos by sharing any information which they might have about them.

62306.1 - Copyright: Heritage Malta

62306.1 – This photo seems to have been shot at Mistra Bay. It is a pity that the signs on the building are illegible. Maybe you can help us to identify that building. Military barriers seem to have been set up on the sand of this beach. Apparently, soldiers used this area for training due to its vicinity to the Mistra Battery which is located at the far end of the coast.

62307.2 - Copyright: Heritage Malta

62307.2 – Two soldiers are pulling their kayaks onto the sands at Għadira Bay. The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa standing high above in the background gives away the location of this photo. Compare the few buildings overlooking the bay at the time with what there is now. Do you know what type of buildings they were? Is any of them still there? If not, what replaced them?

62308.2 – We believe this photo was taken in Għadira Bay too. Do you agree? Can you identify the buildings showing in the background? Copyright: Heritage Malta

62333.2 – This group of soldiers is training close to Għadira Bay. Do you know whether the public was prohibited from accessing these locations, particularly during such training? Copyright: Heritage Malta

Do join in the fun. You can view these photos and many others from the Shield Collection at https://heritagemalta.org/pjsc/.

Should you wish to get in contact with Heritage Malta to share any details about the photos, your stories or any photos of interest, send an e-mail to russell.muscat@gov.mt.