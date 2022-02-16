Most of the central and south of Malta remains at a standstill on Wednesday evening hours after a truck toppled in a horrific accident in Marsa in the morning.

More than six hours after the accident, social media was inundated with drivers reporting being stuck in traffic for hours and warning fellow drivers to avoid the long lines which seem to be stretching all the way from Marsa to Msida Skatepark, Mater Dei and Valletta, Luqa to Żabbar and Qormi to Żebbuġ.

Traffic stuck in St Anne's Street in Floriana. Photo: Anna Debono

Standstill traffic at Valletta Waterfront. Photo: Audrey Rose Mizzi

The Malta Football Association announced that a football match between the Malta National Women team and Moldova, scheduled to start at 4pm, was postponed by 15 minutes "due to traffic congestion in the surrounding areas".

Civil society group Repubblika also said that its monthly Daphne Caruana Galizia vigil would be starting later than planned because of the situation.

A food delivery driver was killed on Wednesday morning after a truck toppled over on Marsa's Aldo Moro road, smashing into lampposts and dropping its load of scrap metal onto opposing lanes of traffic.

"It took me one hour to arrive from Luqa to Żabbar," said one frustrated motorist on the traffic updates page Maltese Roads Traffic Updates.

"Two hours from Mater Dei going southbound and I'm still in Marsa," said another.

Others reported being stuck on Valletta's ring road, Birkirkara and some said lines started all the way from Saqqajja Hill in Rabat.

"Completely blocked. Traffic not moving one centimetre for over 10 mins."

"I left the van in Qormi and walked home," said one man.

Motorists stuck near the Qormi cemetery, which is usually not very busy. Photo: Sarah Carabott

"Basically avoid everywhere," one person said after reading the barrage of warning comments.

Frequent users of the Valletta-Sliema ferries also noted that an unusually large number of commuters were opting to use the ferry service on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sliema Ferry was unusually busy on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Ivan Martin

Some people were disgusted at the lack of infrastructure and traffic management and hit out at Transport Minister Ian Borg and the transport authorities. Others were repulsed at the lack of compassion motorists were showing.

"How dare you complain when there has been a horrific accident in which a fellow human being died?! He has a family too," said one commenter.

"Ours is a small price to pay compared to his," said another.

Some even complained that motorists were deliberately driving slowly past the accident scene to satisfy their curiosity.