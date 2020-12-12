Three workers and four organisations were honoured during a national Workers of the Year 2020 award ceremony on Friday.

The awards recognise workers who in one way or another have distinguished themselves in the performance of their duties, set an example for other workers or introduced new or different operating practices to improve efficiency.

Finance Ministry employee Rodry Ann Maria Celeste was named Worker of the Year for her commitment to speed up public service and go above and beyond her normal duties. Celeste works as an ICT support officer within the ministry.

The police force’s Administrative Law Enforcement (ALE) section was named Team of the Year after it extended its traditional remit of protecting the environment to conduct inspections of homes of people quarantined due to COVID-19.

Video: DOI

Cospicua middle school headmaster Charmaine Eshout won a Manager of the Year award for her work towards making the school one of the best schools in the country.

Baxter Ltd was named Organisation of the Year Award for employing and promoting family-friendly measures throughout the pandemic, offering workers flexibility while organising temporary accommodation and adequate compensation for its workers.

The Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA) won a prize for promoting sustainability and/ or social responsibility for its work on improving the information system at Id-Dar tal-Providenza. The home is now equipped with internet for residents and visitors.

Captain Emanuel Bugelli from the General Workers’ Union won the Trade Union Representative of the Year award. Bugelli helped pilot a sectoral agreement for disciplined forces and also provided support when 12 AFM members were the subjects of a magisterial inquiry following allegations that their actions caused the deaths of people at sea.

The Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry was recognised by the employer’s representative of the year, for its service to its members and for the consultations with government which led to four stimulus packages and the economic regeneration plan.

President George Vella presided over the award ceremony, which was held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. His thoughts went to those who had lost their job as a result of the pandemic.

“Let us continue to work together, as a united country, so that all those who lost their job can find employment as soon as possible, find their place back in the work force, and enjoy once again the dignity that work gives,” he said.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela thanked business owners who, despite all the hardships this year, did everything possible to keep their workers at work – thus safeguarding the livelihoods of these workers’ families.