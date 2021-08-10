The star of Italy’s Olympic team, Lamont Marcell Jacobs, returned home as a national hero on Monday after the country’s best performance in the Games’ history capped an unforgettable summer of sport for the Mediterranean nation.

Dozens of fans, family and friends were on hand inside Rome’s Fiumicino airport to greet Jacobs — undoubtedly Italy’s man of the past two weeks after racing to a surprise win in the men’s 100 metres.

Coming hot on the heels of the football team’s memorable triumph at Euro 2020, Italy won 40 medals in Tokyo, a new national record which comfortably beats the previous best hauls of 36 in 1960 and 1932.

Italians have delighted in the exploits of their athletes in Japan, who have provided some of the iconic moments of this year’s Games and won gold in events in which they are traditionally also-rans.

