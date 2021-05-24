Five internationally renowned musicians will be joined by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) for a week-long online festival that kicks off today Monday, May 24.

Gautier Capuçon, known as France's “true 21st century ambassador for the cello”, and teenage virtuoso violinist Daniel Lozakovich will be performing alongside the MPO in a programme which highlights the exceptional skill of these classical music talents.

Russian violinist Alena Baeva, Ukrainian pianist Vadym Kholodenko and Romanian cellist Andrei Ioniță are also among the star-studded line-up for a festival organised in collaboration with the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC)

Sharing the same values to be a catalyst for music and culture, especially in these difficult times, the MPO and EUFSC bring music directly to audiences’ homes in these full-scale online concerts spread over a week as part of the Malta International Music Festival starting off tonight.

Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan will lead the MPO and soloists in a repertoire presenting great classics.

Works by Maltese composers Joseph Vella and Charles Camilleri, whose enigmatic work Malta Suite opens the first concert, feature alongside pieces by Alexey Shor, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Suite and Grieg’s Peer Gynt to mention a few.

The festival further bolsters the digital transformation of the MPO which reached over 5.2 million unique viewers between January and March 2021 and resulted in a 304 per cent increase in engagement.

Enjoy the universal beauty of music during the Malta International Music Festival, online from maltafest.eu.

