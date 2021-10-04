Blue Origin on Monday confirmed William Shatner, who starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, will fly aboard the company's next crewed rocket on October 12.

The company also announced the identity of the remaining passenger, Audrey Powers, the company's vice president of mission and flight operations.

They will join Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, a co-founder of clinical research platform Medidata Solutions, on the sub-orbital flight.