A new Starbucks store will be opening soon at The Quad Central, providing high quality coffee and the full coffeehouse experience. Earlier this month, Starbucks celebrated their third year in Malta with more new stores around the island. The new outlet in Malta’s Central Business District will increase the number of Starbucks stores locally to 11.

This move promises to bring a rewarding coffeehouse experience in Malta’s new business hub, Central Business District. This iconic brand will join other well-known brands and franchises, which have already announced their new business venture at the Quad Central.

“This announcement will engage our brand to a new demographic at Quad Central that is positioned as the landmark business address in Malta’s Central Business District. Everything we've done in bringing Starbucks to Malta has been done with our customers at the centre. While the experience will be consistent with the values and store atmosphere that Starbucks is known for globally, what customers in Malta will see is an environment created bespoke for them, reflecting the beauty of the island's dynamic culture,” said Malcolm Saliba, General Manager of Starbucks Malta.

Starbucks is renowned as the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world, with more than 32,000 stores in 80 countries. The first store in Malta opened in June 2019, and since than the brand has been growing locally, opening several stores and creating numerous jobs. The company’s exclusive licensee partner for Malta is db Group hence responsible of Starbucks operations locally.

The Quad Central will partially open in the coming days. This mixed-use development will provide an exciting mix of Grade A professional, retail and commercial office space in Malta. Boasting over 7,000sqm of landscaped open spaces and piazzas, the Quad Central features a range of retail and amenity outlets, including Starbucks.

“On behalf of the Quad Central, I would like to welcome Starbucks. We are thrilled to welcome a global brand on board, such as Starbucks, to our tenant line-up. The decision by Starbucks to open their new outlet at Central Business District, demonstrates that the Quad Central is undoubtedly the place to be within the Central Business District. The diverse array of the outlets within the piazza levels will further portray our development ethos that is to bring first class facilities that can support the busy modern lifestyles of our tenants and visitors. We believe this to be a great reflection of the raised standard that the Quad Central is setting for local and foreign businesses locally,” said Zak Fenech, Head of Sales and Marketing at The Quad Central.