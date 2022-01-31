On Thursday, January 27, the first Starbucks Reserve Bar officially opened in Valletta city centre. Operated by db Group, the company’s exclusive licensee partner for Malta, the store will be Starbucks seventh in the country and will create 20 new jobs.

When Starbucks, in collaboration with db Group, opened its first ever store in Malta in 2019, it paid tribute to the Maltese culture both in the design of the spaces and through Starbucks food offering, embracing the uniqueness of the tradition and culture of Malta. The same criteria have been followed for the first arrival of Starbucks Reserve Bar in Valletta. Located in a traditional Maltese building, the store has been carefully designed to complement the existing architecture and finishes of the original building.

Customers are invited to visit the store to enjoy Starbucks high-quality Arabica coffee, prepared using the Black Eagle coffee machine. The state-of-the-art machine provides customers with advanced customisation options, such as adjusting the bean ratio, brewing time and water temperature – all operated by highly skilled baristas.

Inspired by the Arriviamo Bar in the Milan Roastery and the tradition of the Italian aperitivo, the store will also feature a mixology bar, serving an assortment of traditional and unique cocktails ranging from classics like Aperol Spritz to coffee-inspired creations.

Starbucks Milan Roastery became Starbucks' first roastery store in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2018, offering customers the opportunity to discover the art and science of coffee. At the heart of Starbucks premium Reserve brand are the rare and exotic high-quality Arabica coffees, ethically sourced from more than 30 countries around the world. These Arabica coffees will now be available to customers in Malta at Starbucks Mixology Reserve Bar.

Customers can experience a true articulation of creativity, as our handcrafted cocktails weave the skill of bartender and barista into a single art. In the hands of our mixologists, our rare and remarkable coffees inspire a boundary-breaking experience for the senses.

Malcolm Saliba, Starbucks Director of Operations at db Group, said: “We are so excited to bring the Starbucks® Reserve Experience to Malta for the first time and become a part of the local community. It’s with great pride that we can share this rare selection of Arabica coffees and are able to offer a new coffee experience with different brewing methods and hand-crafted cocktails.

“The team will continue to closely follow the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe."

Starbucks coffee houses have become a beacon for coffee lovers everywhere: a place where customers know they can count on unique barista and customer connection, enjoy welcoming Third Place, and a superb cup of expertly roasted and richly brewed coffee every time.

Starbucks is committed to 100 per cent ethically sourced coffee in partnership with Conservation International. The cornerstone of our ethical sourcing approach to buying coffee is Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices. Starbucks offers a 25c discount to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.