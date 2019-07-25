Every week, two people start undergoing life-saving dialysis for chronic kidney disease, a condition that affects 10 per cent of the population: that’s 50,000 people, according to a consultant physician who specialises in the field.

Since the majority of patients opt to get dialysis at Mater Dei Hospital instead of choosing the home treatment version, there is mounting pressure on the Renal Unit, which is now looking to introduce a new service that would support patients to carry out dialysis at home, explained Emanuel Farrugia, consultant physician and Head of Division of Nephrology within the Department of Medicine.

This life-saving treatment comes at a cost. Each patient is estimated to cost about €20,000 a year

“Currently, there are about 300 people undergoing dialysis. This is the tip of the iceberg of chronic kidney disease in Malta. The majority, about 210, of these people undergo hemodialysis administered only at Mater Dei, as fewer patients [85 in all] are opting for peritoneal dialysis (PD) which they can do at home after being trained,” he said.

Prof. Farrugia explained there are currently 33 hemodialysis stations at the hospital which were operating at full capacity – with three shifts daily: 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 6pm and 8pm till midnight.

“We make sure that every single person is getting treatment. We now want to increase the number of people opting for PD as this will free up more space in hospital. This is why we would like to introduce a service of assisted PD to help people do it at home,” he said.

More common than you think

Kidney disease is more common than is generally believed and the two main drivers are diabetes and hypertension, or high blood pressure – two conditions that are very prevalent in Malta.

Once diagnosed, patients can opt between hemodialysis or PD. Hemodialysis is administered only at Mater Dei Hospital, where blood is pumped out of the body to an artificial kidney machine and returned by tubes connected to the machine. In peritoneal dialysis (PD), carried out by the patient at home, the inside lining of their belly acts as a natural filter.

Like all life-threatening conditions, early detection is crucial. The symptoms are vast and non-specific – ranging from anaemia and nausea to facial swelling and blood in the urine – which is why regular blood tests are recommended.

Administering this life-saving treatment comes at a cost. Each patient is estimated to cost government about €20,000 a year, with NGOs also supporting the unit, Prof. Farrugia said.

“We have been fortunate to have LifeCycle help us in many ways – they have bought machines and help provide patient services like nutrition guidance, psychological services, transport for patients to and from the Renal Unit, among other things.”

Prof. Emanuel Farrugia

Cycling for renal patients

