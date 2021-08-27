Rising star Nicolo Zaniolo has been recalled to the Italy squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers as the Azzurri return to action after triumph at Euro 2020.

Roberto Mancini has named a 34-man squad for the three qualifiers against Bulgaria, Switzerland and Lithuania as Italy look to continue their perfect start to Group C, which they top with nine points after their first three games.

Mancini has named every member of the squad that took Italy to penalty shootout glory at Wembley last month apart from Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola, who misses out due to the Achilles injury which ended his Euro during the quarter-final win over Belgium.

Roma midfielder Zaniolo has long been tipped as a special talent in Italy but serious injuries to both his knees have hampered the 22-year-old’s burgeoning career and meant he missed the Euro.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta