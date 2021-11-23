Mellieħa 66

Depiro 70

(9-16, 11-19, 27-15, 19-20)

Depiro managed to overcome Mellieha Libertas Spalding’s resistance for the second time this season in a game that went down to the wire, following an earlier success in the Shield competition.

Both teams are now at 2-2 in the league standings.

The Mtarfa side had the better start, opening an early 16-5 lead with initial baskets from Alex Oriakhi followed by the first points from top scorer TJ Atwood apart from three-balls off the hands of Miguel Debattista and Terence Reese.

Mellieħa reduced the deficit to single digits after Austin Wrighten’s entry onto the court and points from Nenad Buvka.

Although Jeremy Joyner’s close-distance hoops momentarily reduced the margin further, Depiro closed off the first half with an 8-0 run, all points coming from Atwood for a 35-20 interval lead.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta