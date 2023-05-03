The 2022/23 men’s basketball season came to a close last week with Starlites FIJO successfully defending their league title after a championship series win over rivals Mellieħa Libertas.

Starlites’ coach Paul Ferrante stated that the 2022/23 season was a memorable one.

“It reminded me so much of the 2015-16 season Virtus season,” he said.

“Like all teams, we had our ups and downs, mainly injuries, which affected our consistency between November and February, however, the team always kept its focus. Having secured a playoff spot, we knew we needed to look at the bigger picture.

“When players returned from injury and with the inclusion of Owens and Bates in the team, things started to look good. There was a fantastic group of players, sponsors, great supporters, and together with the support from our respective families, all contributed to this team’s successful season.”

