The 2022 BOV Championship trophy heads to Naxxar after Starlites FIJO made it a clean 3-0 sweep in the finals series against Mellieħa Libertas. However, game three was a very tight affair and the northerners pressed very hard and could have easily kept the series alive as Mellieħa were very close to land the victory.

After leading the league standings only to see the league cancelled, due to COVID-19, in the last two seasons, Starlites managed to achieve their target this time around.

