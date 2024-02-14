Starlites JSD and Caffe Moak Luxol strengthened their case for the top two spots in the MAPRE MSV Life Women’s League with big wins last weekend, over Hibernians and Fusion Quest respectively.

With the league nearing closer to the post-season, the battle for first place – a direct pathway to the playoff finals – is heating up with just two points separating last season’s challengers, with third-placed Depiro, who were out of play last weekend, a further two points below.

On Saturday, Starlites centre Paige Cannon started her path to a 21 points-18 rebounds double-double when she opened the game’s scoring with a mid-range jumpshot. Hibs’ Jasmine Abela replied with a three-pointer but Cannon was again on the scoreboard to give the title holders an early lead.

