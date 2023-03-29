A superior Starlites FIJO display in the second quarter was the influential factor as they beat ARMS Depiro in this first game in the league semifinal series.

In these ten minutes of effective play, Starlites outscored Arms Depiro 25-5 to open a considerable 40-20 halftime lead.

Incidentally, the other three quarters all ended at par but, save the initial rubber, the Naxxar side were always in command of the proceedings.

The game had a slow offensive start with Maria Bonett notching two free throws after 75 seconds of play.

Read the full story on sportdesk.com.mt...