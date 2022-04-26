The BOV Men 2022 Finals series, on a best-of-five format, set off last weekend and resulted in a tight three-point game with Starlites, branding their new sponsors Fijo for the first time, having the best of Mellieha Libertas who are playing their first-ever League Finals series.

The game had certain twists and turns even if there never seemed to be a high level of intensity on the court even probably due to the fact of the importance of the game itself and the unfortunate length of time without games in the last days.

Myles Thomas notched the series’ first hoop but it was Mellieħa who took an early lead with the game’s top scorer Nikola Vasovic grabbing a regular bucket and a three-ball on top of the northerners’ first positive conclusion of the day through Malik Sheldon.

