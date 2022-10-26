Starlites Fijo 71

Caffe Moak Luxol 69

(16-22, 16-18, 21-6, 18-23)

The weekend’s top women’s game from the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League offered a roller coaster type of contest as it resulted in a very open game which could have gone either way after both sides enjoyed positive and negative patches along the full 40 minutes of regulation time.

Four early Amelia Simmons hoops helped Starlites to a very early 8-4 lead with Luxol also calling their first time out after a few minutes of play.

The game’s first major streak arrived midway in the first quarter when Luxol netted 13 points on the trot to regain the lead, almost up to double figures.

The duo Gladys Avila/ Josephine Diaby made most of the damage under the Starlites’ boards at this juncture.

Further points off Avila, at the start of the second rubber, made it a 27-16 game but here, the tables, somewhat, turned as the Naxxar side showed more determination and consistency and managed to re-open the game.

