The month of November commences tomorrow and concurrently, the local basketball arena will welcome back the women’s game with match day one from the MAPFRE MSV Life Women National League.

Similar to their male counterparts, as a pro-active precautionary measure due to the present COVID-19 situation, the women will be playing fortnightly.

At the same time, also like in the men’s national league, all female senior league players will have to undergo and present a negative pre-game swab test as one of a number of measures introduced in the MBA health protocol.

2019 champions Starlites Naxxar GiG will face ARMS Depiro in the first female senior league game, after a 31-week stop since March, tomorrow.

