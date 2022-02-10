League leaders Starlites Naxxar will be in for a tough standoff against second-placed Hibernians in the National Shield final today (tip-off: 15.45), in what will be a replay of the 2018-19 final when it was the Naxxar side that had won the title.

The sides had already met in their first outing of the tournament but have faced each other four times this season. Speaking to the Times of Malta, Starlites coach Paul Ferrante believes it should be a great spectacle.

“We faced Hibs on four different occasions – all games were close. We managed to get the edge in three of our encounters, so it promises to be another close game,” Ferrante said.

