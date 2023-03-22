The regular season of the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League came to an end last the weekend and the full attention will now move on to the much-important post-regular season phase with the start of the Championship Play-offs.

Despite not being in action on the last game day, Caffe Moak Luxol finished as the regular season top side with the first spot in the final standings after the regular quadruple round-robin format.

Their reward is an automatic passage to the Championship series where they will await the winners from the semi-final best-of-three series between runners-up Starlites Fijo and third-placed ARMS Depiro, who incidentally met in the last scheduled game of the regular season.

Hibernians and Fusion Quest bow out from the league.

