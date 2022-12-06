The first round of the BOV Men League came to an end after game day 5.

Starlites kept the top spot in the standings but they had to work hard to overcome the very stiff resistance by Hibs in a high-scoring game.

Depiro registered their second win in five games after beating Gżira Athleta whilst Mellieħa beat Luxol with a late fourth-quarter rally after a balanced game earlier in the match.

Starlites Fijo 106

Hibernians 99

(32-30, 20-20, 29-27, 25-22)

Starlites FIJO and Hibernians offered a thrilling, high-scoring encounter with both sides having quite a field day offensively.

The game saw a number of lead changes as each side passed through one good patch to another.

The first quarter started showing that it was going to be a high-scoring match as the score was 32-30 after merely ten minutes of play.

Jordan Notch set up Starlites’ scoring machine but a Luke Farrugia trey and the first buckets from Hibs’ two main point-getters, Ivan Demcesen and Justin Bogle led to the first lead change, albeit very momentarily, in the game.

