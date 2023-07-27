Malta champions Starlites FIJO announced their first summer signing when they named US player Davonte Craven to their squad late on Wednesday.

The 6’8 forward joins a side that has been in top form, winning the Division One title twice in a row as well as the Super Cup, Knock Out, and the Shield last season. As a result, this season will have greater expectations for the side and Craven, who is fresh out of college.

Last season, Craven played for NAIA side the Rust College Bearcats, He started 24 out of 25 games played, averaging 33.9 minutes per game. On offence, the Cleveland native put up an average 17.4 points a game with a 53.8% field-goal percentage. He added an average of 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. This led to him receiving all-conference honours.

