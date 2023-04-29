Starlites FIJO retained the league championship trophy after closing a clean sweep in the championship series against Mellieha Libertas with yet another century win in game three on Thursday.

This game brought a close also to the Men Division 1 season with Starlites managing to raise four of the available five trophies this season after earlier successes in the season-opening Super Cup, the MBA Shield, and BOV KO.

The other seasonal honour, the Louis Borg Cup was won by Mellieha Libertas who will surely be asking the what-if question right now since they had to do without an import player, Connor Zinaich, who led the team until his unfortunate injury in late February.

