Starlites Basketball Club are the BOV Basketball First Division League champions for 2021-22.

Starlites led the standings all the way to the play-off final, where they beat Mellieħa Libertas Spalding 3-0 in the best-of-five play-off final.

Charles Azzopardi, Head CSR at Bank of Valletta, accompanied by Paul Sultana, President of the Malta Basketball Association presented the BOV Basketball First Division League Trophy to the new champions.

Alec Felice Pace was selected as the Most Valuable Player of the Playoff Final and presented with a commemorative plaque.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta