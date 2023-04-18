Starlites FIJO secured their first Knock Out title when they overcame Mellieħa Liberta 112-86 at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion on Sunday.

Six points separated the two sides at the end of the third quarter and up to that juncture, play had been quite balanced, even though Starlites enjoyed the lead most of the time.

Eleven straight points at the start of the final quarter spearheaded Starlites to a 92-75 advantage and put them right on track towards victory.

The final score gives a wrong indication of the real progression of the game as it was only in the final minutes that the Naxxar side opened the final considerable lead.

The game had a slow start even though Starlites’ skipper Alec Felice Pace (59% shooting for 18 points and six assists) had a very early hoop. Two minutes later, after a brace of baskets from Sebastian Valencia (double-double with 58% shooting and 27 points added with 15 rebounds and five assists) and Vukasin Jandric, Mellieħa had their only lead in the game, at 4-3.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...