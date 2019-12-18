Game 1



STARLITES GIG 55

HIBERNIANS 64

(13-21, 11-18, 21-14, 10-11)

STARLITES: M. Zammit Cordina 8, M. Riolo 7, A. Micallef, S. Farrugia, M. Bonett 7, C. Curmi 7, S. DeMartino 15, P. Arguello 11, M. Cutajar, A. Lupo.

HIBS: B. Agius, J. Scerri 1, A. Van Vliet 12, S. Brincat 12, L. Duncan 6, J. Abela 10, C. Camilleri, Y. Bonett 5, N. Farrugia, K. Calleja 2, K. Caruana, M. Buhagiar 2, A. Simmons 14

Referees: B. Vassallo, K. Dworniczak, L. Camilleri.

Game 2

HIBERNIANS 55

STARLITES GIG 69

(11-19, 19-14, 13-19, 12-17)

HIBS: B. Agius, A. Simmons 12, A. Van Vliet 12, S. Brincat 13, L. Duncan 6, J. Abela 12, C. Camilleri, Y. Bonett, N. Farrugia, K. Calleja, K. Caruana, M. Buhagiar 2.

STARLITES: M. Zammit Cordina 8, M. Riolo 4, A. Micallef 4, S. Farrugia, M. Bonett 5, S. DeMartino 28, C. Curmi 11, P. Arguello 8, M. Cutajar, A. Lupo.

Referees: G. Barbara, S. Jafilika, N. Xuereb.

AGGREGATE

STARLITES GiG 124

HIBERNIANS 119

Similar to the Knock Out competition, fate had it that these two rivals had to cross swords in the semi-final phase. Again, it was Starlites GiG that managed to jump this hurdle even if they had to come from behind, in this two-match series.

In fact, game one ended with a nine-point Hibs’ lead but the reigning champions managed to neutralise this margin and qualify for the final.

The first game was a tight affair with both sides vying to open up some lead for the return leg. After a balanced start it was Hibs who took the initial lead after a Samantha Brincat trey and a brace of Leanne Duncan hoops.

Then, four Jasmine Abela free throws and an Amelia Simmons bucket and intelligent play from Ashleigh van Vliet put the Paolites 25-13 ahead.

This was further extended to 35-17 as Starlites’ offensive machine was not as consistent as usual.

The tempo changed a bit at the start of the second half as Starlites, despite losing Stephanie Demartino to an injury, started on a good note, first registering an eight-point run and then a 13-2 streak to even jump ahead at 45-44.

However in the next eight minutes of play, it was Hibs who again re-established a double-digit lead with youngsters Ylenia Bonett and Marie Buhagiar grabbing some hoops.

In the late stages of the game, Mikela Riolo and Arguello tried to help Starlites back in to the game but Hibs maintained their lead even if they could have ended with a double-figure lead after a late fast break miss.

In the second game, Starlites managed to start on a strong note, with Zammit Cordina and Demartino notching most of the points and immediately tied the series after the first quarter and an 18-5 streak, in between quarters, had them putting pressure on the Paolites.

Led by the veteran duo Brincat and van Vliet, Hibs closed off the first half in a positive way with a 13-0 run which brought them a mere game action away from their opponents.

The series was open for any result and once again it was Starlites who extended their lead in the latter parts of the third quarter to make it a tied aggregate 107-all with one rubber to go.

Points were not aplenty in these last ten minutes as both teams were visibly under pressure not to commit mistakes.

A Christina Curmi trey amidst free throws from Arguello and Bonett proved important as Starlites opened a six-point series lead with less than a minute to go.

Hibs pressed hard but time was not in their favour as Starlites controlled their last possessions to win this tight series.



Game 1

ARMS DEPIRO 82

LUXOL 65

(18-17, 20-16, 21-13, 23-19)

DEPIRO: No. Agius, N. Ebejer 2, N. Agius 16, J. Borg, D. Said Hollier 5, M. Scicluna, C. Ciantar 18, S. Farrugia, N. Hili, N. Borg, H. Johnson 41, E. Cassar.

LUXOL: S. Pace 13, B. Zammit 8, N. Vella 13, I. Baena, No. Vella, S. Vella 2, K. Portelli 2, A. Borg 4, J. Schembri, M. Caruana 16, C. Sollami 7, M. Mercieca.

Referees: G. Barbara, V. Nikolic, S. Jafilica.

Game 2

LUXOL 71

ARMS DEPIRO 67

(18-12, 24-14, 7-16, 22-25)

LUXOL: S. Pace 20, M. Caruana 7, Ni. Vella 6, I, Baena, N. Vella 15, S. Vella 14, K. Portelli, A. Borg 1, J. Schembri, C. Sollami 2, L. Caruana Montaldo, B. Zammit 6

DEPIRO: No. Agius, N. Borg, N. Agius 4, C. Fenech, D. Said Hollier 5, M. Scicluna 2, C. Ciantar 12, N. Ebejer, H. Johnson 44.

Referees: K. Dworniczak, I. Simic, S. Jafilika.

AGGREGATE

ARMS DEPIRO 149

LUXOL 136

A strong second-half display, in the first game of the two leg series, was instrumental for Depiro to open up a substantial 17-point lead ahead of game two.

The first part of game one was a very balanced affair with Depiro, having Hannah Johnson and Nicole Agius on the mark, twice opened a six-point margin only for Luxol to immediately reply, having a brace of treys from Monique Caruana and a number of buckets from Nicole Vella and Christina Sollami.

A late nine-point streak, off three hoops from Claire Ciantar and a Said Hollier trey, helped the Mtarfa side to a 38-33 half-time lead.

A double-digit lead was quickly established early in the second half with American import Johnson dominating under the boards and in fact made half of the team’s points with a 41 personal point tally.

A further strong start, this time in the final quarter, led Depiro to a 68-48 lead and this margin went up to a maximum 23 points until a late Luxol flurry helped them to marginally reduce the gap.

The second game had two distinct facets.

Luxol made an impressive comeback in the first half where they literally neutralised the first game deficit going into the interval with a 16-point lead.

However, Johnson led Depiro’s reaction in the second half and her dominance under the respective boards were the determining factor in leading her side to the final against Starlites GiG.

With Sharon Vella and Sarah Pace combining well in Luxol’s offensive ploys, the St Andrews’ side took an early lead and managed to gradually increase it.

An 11-0 run, midway in the second quarter off Noeleen Vella’s hoops and two treys from Beverly Zammit, had Luxol firmly in the driving seat, albeit momentarily.

The start of the second half seemed to indicate that Luxol would be maintaining their momentum as they were tied on aggregate after four minutes at 46-29.

Here, the tables overturned as Johnson started creating havoc under the Luxol basket and her consistent close-range shots led Depiro to re-open the game and re-establish their first game winning margin.

A series of treys, early in the fourth quarter, reignited Luxol’s hopes as they again went ahead in double figures at 67-55 with four minutes to go.

But Depiro were quick to react and their 6-0 run, with time running out, sealed their qualification.