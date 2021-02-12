The 2021 BOV Men KO Final, scheduled for March 19, will be contested by Starlites Naxxar GiG and Gżira Athleta after they both achieved quite big century wins in their respective semi-finals.



BUPA Luxol 71

Starlites Naxxar GiG 100

(18-23, 12-28, 19-17, 22-32)

Two positive streaks, midway in the second and third quarter, were

influential for Starlites Naxxar GiG to distance themselves from BUPA Luxol after the latter had managed to somewhat keep up with their opponents’ tempo.

The game had a very encouraging start as the first quarter was very balanced with Luxol, who do not have as much depth of players as Starlites, were continually replying with precision.

