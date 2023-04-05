A second-quarter superior display paved the way for Starlites FIJO’s second win in this semifinal series against ARMS Depiro, a victory that closed the same series at 2-0 and led to Starlites’ progression to the finals series where they will face Regular League winners Caffe Moak Luxol on a best-of-five format.

The game set off on an even pace even though the Naxxar side opened a 12-5 lead midway in the first ten minutes of effective play.

Their best scorer Amelia Simmons (45% shooting and team-high seven steals on a double-double day with 29 points and 13 rebounds) got the game’s first hoop late in the first minute and despite Depiro replying through a trey and basket from Julia Borg, Starlites had an 8-0 run starting with a Stephanie Demartino mid-ranger and back-to-back treys from Mikela Riolo (40% from long range, three steals, and a team-high seven assists, followed by four by Michela Zammit Cordina.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...