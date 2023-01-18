With Caffe Moak Luxol not playing last weekend, Starlites FIJO managed to return to a shared top spot in the standings, with equal games at the end of the league’s second round, after a merited success over ARMS Depiro.

The latter remain in the third spot and will try to defend this play-off qualifying spot from fourth-placed Hibs, presently lying two games behind.

Starlites’ biggest run in the game, 11-0 in three and a half minutes midway in the first quarter, paved the way to a double-digit lead that the Mtarfa side never relinquished. They even increased to a maximum 70-35 advantage late in the game until Depiro managed to somewhat end with a better scoreline with a late run.

