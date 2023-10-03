Starlites JSD lifted the first trophy of the new campaign when they beat Mellieha Libertas to the MBA Super Cup last weekend.

The curtain-raiser to a season that will see seven sides battle it out for the Maltese basketball crown was just as expected with the title holders Starlites and runners-up, and the only other cup winner last season besides the Naxxar side, Mellieha showing off their summer’s preparation to an enthusiastic crowd at the Ta’ Qali pavilion on Sunday.

Asked about the game, Starlites coach Paul Ferrante told the Times of Malta that his side “started the season off with a bang”.

“It was the first game of the season and we started with a bang because we started immediately with a final,” Ferrante said.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...