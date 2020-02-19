Starlites GIG 82

ARMS Depiro 50

(20-12, 12-7, 29-12, 21-19)

The MAPFRE MSV Life Women Knock Out trophy headed to Naxxar for the second time in history, with their maiden success dating back to just before the turn of the century in 1999. This was Starlites GiG’s second seasonal triumph after lifting the MBA Shield back in November.

This year’s final was the 44th in history with Starlites facing the young ARMS Depiro side with the latter historically having two triumphs in this competition back in 2008 and 2011.

It was ultimately a game of two facets with Depiro managing to keep the tempo with their more-experienced opponents in the first half but then the Naxxar side distanced themselves with a strong third quarter showing which ascertained their win.

Starlites’ young vivacious guard Michela Zammit Cordina was voted the final’s Most Valuable Player and she also ended as her side’s top point-getter with 22 points, one short from the game’s top scorer, Depiro’s import Hannah Johnson.

Zammit Cordina was delighted after the game.

“It feels great to be part of such an amazing community,” she said.

“We have trained so hard every session in order to obtain this result and we showed all this throughout the game. Our teamwork and communication was outstanding and this is what finally led us to winning this cup. A big thanks goes to the coach for always believing in each and every one of us.”

On the other hand, Johnson, who is Depiro’s inspiration and go-to player was very honest in her post match comments.

“Starlites is a very good team and not only did they make it tough for us as a team but also for me personally so credit to them,” she said.

“I think that in the first half we showed that we are capable of competing with them. We are a young team and need to improve on our weaknesses and learn to be more consistent throughout the whole game.

“I enjoyed having so many people supporting women’s basketball today because I have not had something like that since the US. It was a good environment to play in and we need to have more games like that.”

The game set off on a very balanced note with both sides visibly feeling some tension given this was a final and committed a number of turnovers. At the end, it was Depiro who suffered mostly due to such turnovers as they committed far more than their opponents.

However, it was the Mtarfa side that had the first leads through Johnson and Claire Ciantar. As time went by, Starlites managed to draw level off Zammit Cordina and Maria Bonett and then late hoops from Patricia Arguello helped the victors on a late 7-0 run.

In the second quarter, Depiro managed to lower their deficit and kept very close but another late run by Starlites, off Christina Curmi and Arguello, had Starlites leading 32-19 in the interval.

Depiro’s coach Ruben Baldacchino praised his side’s first half display:

“We had a good first half and managed to limit our opponents offence. It was never going to be easy having Nicole Agius missing and Claire Ciantar still recovering after being unwell.

“In the second half, Starlites’ veteran players used their experience to control the game and win. I am proud of my players. They are young and having their first experience in a seniors’ final. Well done to Starlites who won the cup.”

Depiro’s young average age was also highlighted by their young skipper Claire Ciantar.

“I feel quite satisfied with our performance in general,” Ciantar said.

“As the captain of our team and almost the eldest player at just 24, one has to keep in mind that our team is surely the youngest and most inexperienced in the league. I feel we matched our opponents quite well in the first half, also

considering Nicole Agius’ absence.

“Keeping in mind the number of bench players our opponents possess, it was evident that we were going to tire out as the game went on. The end result is what it is but I have to thank all the players for the huge collective effort and enthusiasm. Last but not least thanks to our coach and committee.”

When play restarted for the second half, Starlites raced to extend their lead substantially. Setting off on a 10-2 run, they were firmly in control of the game and then seemed never in danger.

Play was far more open in the last rubber with both sides increasing their point tally. Starlites introduced also all their bench players and had the satisfaction that every player managed to notch a point.

Zammit Cordina continued with her efforts, mentored well by Arguello, who managed also to thwart Johnson’s offensive possibilities.

“The beginning of the game was not easy,” Arguello said.

“Both their foreigner and the young players did not make it easy for us. We had to work and especially increase the defensive level. It was in the second part when, as the minutes passed, we comfortably increased our lead and played our normal style of play.”

Arguello added that she looks forward for the rest of the season and this was echoed by her young team-mate Mikela Riolo.

“We administered the game tempo well, playing our quick, fast-paced game, running the break and working well together on defense. It has been an interesting season so far and we look forward to the approaching months where all our hard work and effort will hopefully pay off.

“A big thanks to our coach who has been supporting us throughout, as well as the great support we always have from the whole Starlites family.”

Starlites Spanish mentor David Baudot was satisfied after the game.

“The game moved in our favour thanks to our attitude in defence, mainly in the third quarter,” Baudot said.

“In truth, we had a poor score percentage due to the nerves in a final. I congratulate Depiro because they put us in some trouble with very good intensity in defence in the first half and even Johnson who played very well even if injured. From my side I want to highlight Arguello’s and Zammit Cordina’s performances as outstanding.”

At the end of the final, Michael Galea, Chief Development Officer MAPFRE MSV Life, accompanied by the MBA president Paul Sultana, presented the winning trophy and medals to Starlites GiG as well as the final’s MVP award to Zammit Cordina.

Starlites: M. Zammit Cordina 22, M. Riolo 4, A. Micallef 6, S. Farrugia 4, M. Bonett 11, C. Curmi 4, S. DeMartino 9, P. Arguello 16, M. Cutajar 2, S. Davies 2, A. Lupo 2.

Depiro: J. Mallia, N. Borg, C. Camilleri, F. Mifsud, N. Ebejer, D. Said Hollier, M. Scicluna 1, C. Ciantar 13, J. Xerri 9, N. Hili 4, H. Johnson 23, E. Cassar.

Refs: B. Vassallo, V. Nikolic, S. Tafilica.