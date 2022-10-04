Mellieħa Libertas 67

Starlites Naxxar 73

(21-16, 21-20, 7-22, 18-15)

The traditional Super Cup game set off the new 2022-23 season and pitted reigning champions Starlites Naxxar against last season’s knock-out winners Mellieħa Libertas.

This was the first Super Cup final being played after a lapse of three years due to COVID-19, with Hibernians the last team to lift the cup.

The game had an interesting ending with both sides with a possibility to emerge winners even if Mellieħa had to play without their US import player for the second part of the contest.

There was a balanced start to the game with both sides initially neutralising each other and it was only in the latter stages of the first rubber that Mellieħa moved ahead.

When Mellieħa also set off the second quarter with five back-to-back Connor Zinaich points, the northerners found themselves with a double-digit lead, 26-16.

